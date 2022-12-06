AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The first arts school in Augusta to offer all of the performing arts disciplines under one roof is ready to satisfy your taste buds.

The Augusta Mini Theatre will be hosting a fish fry Thursday, December 8th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The menu is $15, which includes 2 pieces of fish (either tilapia or whiting), baked beans, coleslaw, a slice of cake, and a drink.

Organizers with ATM say they are gearing up for their next production, “The Man, The Message, The Music,” which pays tribute to the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and James Brown.

Written, directed, and choreographed by Tyrone J. Butler, this play focuses on the local and international impact left by these historical men while teaching lessons in history, self-reliance, and the human spirit.

The Augusta Mini Theatre is located at 2548 Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

For more information, call (706) 722-0598.