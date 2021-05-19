Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce launches new platform for jobseekers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s Metro Chamber of Commerce is launching a new platform for jobseekers.

It’s a new website, designed to connect jobseekers with employers across the CSRA. The president of The Augusta Chamber of Commerce hopes it will make it easier for people to gain access to the local jobs market.

Sue Parr, President and CEO of Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce said,”Talent2Work.net is a technology platform that creates a unique regional workforce marketplace in our region. It is free and available for jobseekers, students in our community, and businesses to post job openings, and to learn about the job opportunities in our community.”

The website combines recruitment, skill building, and career seeking – especially for jobs in the savannah river nuclear solutions and georgia power job market.