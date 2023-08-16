Mayor Garnett Johnson to host first Mayor’s Masters Reception with a few changes.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson has released a statement addressing recent ‘youth violence’ in the Augusta-Richmond County community.

On Tuesday, local law enforcement responded to a massive brawl at Butler High School, resulting in the suspensions and arrests of a number of students.

And on Wednesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting inside T.W. Josey High School, which stemmed from an argument in the school cafeteria. One student was injured in that incident, and another listed as a suspect.

Mayor Johnson says he’s saddened by the increase in violence in the Augusta community, and is working to strengthen youth initiatives.

You can read his full statement below: