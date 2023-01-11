AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It is ready to roll, but Augusta’s new mayor is not planning to take the wheel.

“That’s just who I am, I’m just a pickup truck kind of guy, it rides fine for me, so I really don’t need a city vehicle,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

For almost four years, a Chevy Tahoe has been the official mayor’s office vehicle, but controversial from day one.

First, at $56,000, it came in $10,000 over budget, and then Mayor Hardie Davis fought efforts to attach a city logo to it.

But Mayor Johnson says that’s going to change.

“We’re going to affix the city of Augusta logo to it, it’s going to be used primarily as an executive vehicle for department heads or anybody that needs to go out of town for various meetings, it’s going to essentially be a pool vehicle,” said Mayor Johnson.

“Oh, absolutely needs to be logoed. Should have always been logoed, there’s no reason for it not to be logoed, especially now,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“We could do that, or we could turn around and sell it, get some money, put it back in the taxpayer’s fund,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

But there are rules when selling city property.

“We looked at the possibility of selling it, but according to our policy, that car does not meet our surplus standards, it’s not eligible to be sold or auctioned off yet, so it’s part of the fleet,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

It has been a car controversy, but that ride is ending.