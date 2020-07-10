Augusta Mayor Davis issues mask mandate for city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has issued an Executive Order requiring the wearing of a mask or face covering for the city of Augusta.

The order is set to take effect beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and last 30 days.

The Mayor states that enforcement will be handled by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and failure to comply could result in a fine between $25 and $50.

“This is not the time for us to play around with the issue COVID-19, and we’ve got to take this matter serious,” said Mayor Davis.

Effective today at 6pm I will sign an Executive Order that will be in place for the wearing of a mask or facial covering in the @CityofAugusta #MaskUpAugusta — Hardie Davis, Jr. (@hardiedavis) July 10, 2020

Enforcement of the Mask and Facial Covering Executive Order will be handled by the men and women of our Sheriff’s office – soft enforcement will occur as much as possible prior to fines @Roundtree2012 @RCSOGA #MaskUpAugusta — Hardie Davis, Jr. (@hardiedavis) July 10, 2020

Full Press Conference:

MORE TOP STORIES: