Augusta Mayor Davis issues mask mandate for city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has issued an Executive Order requiring the wearing of a mask or face covering for the city of Augusta.

The order is set to take effect beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and last 30 days.

The Mayor states that enforcement will be handled by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and failure to comply could result in a fine between $25 and $50.

“This is not the time for us to play around with the issue COVID-19, and we’ve got to take this matter serious,” said Mayor Davis.

Full Press Conference:

