Augusta mask policy remains in limbo

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) More back and forth debate when it comes to wearing masks in Augusta’s government buildings.

A motion to deny an ordinance requiring face coverings in all city buildings was defeated today.

the commission already approved the ordinance once, but it has not had a second reading, so it’s not enforceable.

The mayor says commissioners are sending mixed signals when it comes to the coronavirus.



All across this nation right now without question we’re seeing a clear uptick in terms of positive cases I do not want to send a mixed signal that when you come into this building you don’t have to have a face covering on and I think this conversation today will certainly do that,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.



The mayor signed an executive order last month mandating the masks, but that order expired on Friday.

