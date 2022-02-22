AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight says it’s time for the city to stop requiring people coming to government buildings to mask up.

“The numbers are down, and you got government employees they’re ready to be done, they’re ready to do away with the masks if they don’t want to wear them, they don’t want to wear them,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Commissioners have required mask wearing in government buildings since late October.

COVID cases are declining, but for the commission Administrative Services Committee, not enough to end the mandate now.

“There’s still an issue, I do believe we should have the mandate until we hear from the scientists, until we hear from the medical professionals, I think we should keep our masks,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

Commissioners saying the mandate was put into place protect the public and the employees in city buildings

“I think we continue on from a safety standpoint, there’s a reason the numbers are down and part of the reason the numbers are down because we’re masking up from that perspective, I want to continue that,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Thes committee voted to accept the proposal as information meaning the proposal of ending the mask mandate is dead for now.

“I just think it’s time we need to lift this the numbers are probably the lowest they’ve been,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Commissioners will one day end the mask mandate, but that day is not here yet.