Augusta man’s observations sparks a big Riverwalk and Savannah River clean up event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta native Chase Fields is a big fan of the Savannah River.

He explained, “I grew up coming here with my grandaddy. He used to have a boat parked here at this marina, right at 5th Street.”

While recently on a picnic with his girlfriend at the Riverwalk, Fields noticed how dirty the water is near 10th Street.

“We were talking about how bad the area has gotten over the past couple of years,” said Fields.

John is visiting Augusta. He’s been kayaking down the river and made his start in Clemson. He’s on the way to Tybee Island.

He said, “I’m not much of a backpacker because of everything you have to bring, you have to carry on your back and it gets heavy. But in a boat, you can just load up and then you can go hours, sometimes days without seeing somebody in the wilderness.”

The kayaker has noticed some different things about the Augusta waters too.

He said, “It looks a little bit more greener than some of up above. In some places, I get my mask on and it’s just clear. I could see my feet kind of thing but it’s a little greener here.”

Fields posted on Facebook his concerns about the river water’s cleanliness and it got a lot of attention. So much that a clean-up event is now planned for Saturday. Nearly 100 people have RSVP’d.

“My dad, he and his company and his contractors. Local contractors from around here shared it and it took off from there,” said Fields.

Several businesses have donated supplies for the effort according to Fields.

He said, “Community coming together about one thing, finally. Everything else that’s going on in the world, all the hate, everybody fighting together, (we’re) focused on one thing we care about together. All the trash on our side and us not taking care of our side, we’re the neighbor they don’t want to have. We got a pretty riverwalk with all this stuff and scenery.”

The clean up event starts tomorrow at 10:00 am at the Riverwalk near 10th Street. You’re encouraged to bring gloves, trash bags, and other gear but some will be provided.