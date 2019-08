Augusta, GA – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in reference to theft from vehicles.

30-year-old Steven “Troy” Payton was last seen on the 1000 block of Claussen Road and Stevens Creek Road on July 25, 2019.

Payton is known to frequent hotels in Richmond County and Aiken County. He currently has warrants on file for entering an automobile and theft by taking.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.