Augusta man wanted for auto theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple auto thefts.
Emanuel McDuffie is wanted for multiple car thefts from Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet on the 2000 block of Gordon Highway.
His last known address is on the 2300 block of Greengate Dr. in Augusta.
If you have any information about Mr. Cunningham, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.
