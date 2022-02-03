Augusta man wanted for assaulting a victim at local bar and grill in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – An Augusta man is wanted for an aggravated battery incident that happened at a local bar and grill in Richmond County.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday, January 22nd at Cuz’s Bar and Grill on Tobacco Road, where authorities say Richard Sammuel Christian, 37, punched the victim in the face.

According to the incident report, the victim went to use the men’s restroom, and when he opened the door, an unknown white woman was already using it.

The victim says in the report that he immediately shut the door and went back to his seat, but then, the woman came out the bathroom calling him a pedophile and other names.

The incident report also says Christian came from behind and punched the victim hitting him so hard that he fell out of his seat and passed out.

According to authorities, the victim was treated at University Hospital for a ruptured nasal cavity, skull fracture, and a brain breed.

Authorities say if anyone has any information concerning Christian’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Anthony Gregory (706) 821-1451 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020.