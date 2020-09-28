Augusta man wanted for aggravated stalking and burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 34-year-old Johnny Lee Clark is wanted for aggravated stalking and burglary.

The burglary incident occurred September 11, 2020 on Lake Shore Loop. In a separate incident, Clark is wanted for questioning in an aggravated stalking incident.

Clark is known to frequent the MLK Blvd and Harrisburg neighborhoods.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, please contact Investigator Lucas Heise or an investigator with the Violent Crimes Unit with the RCSO at 706-821-1026.

