Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 20-year-old Christopher Williams.

Williams is wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened December 7, 2020 on the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road. Williams has warrants for his arrest under the charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

He is known to frequent the 3600 Blk. of Peach Orchard Rd. He is 5’07 and weighs 170lbs.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have Any information please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706- 821-1080.