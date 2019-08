Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Tquavious Oshun Ruffin is wanted for aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday at Wendy’s on Wrightsboro Rd.

Ruffin has active warrants out for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.

He is believed to have a .38 caliber revolver. Ruffin is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.