AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for 55-year-old Edward Holden Simmons. Simmons is wanted for aggravated assault.

The assault happened on the 200 block of Victoria Dr. in Augusta. He was last seen leaving on a black mountain bike with an air compressor.

Simmons is known to frequent Hwy 56 and Old Savannah Rd.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.