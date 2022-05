AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for 53-year-old Freddie Gene Morgan who went missing in early April.

Freddie Morgan was last seen on 04/13/2022 on the 5200 block of Story Mill Road. He was driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Georgia tag YAK227. Freddie is known to frequent the area of Highway 25 and Winter Road.

If you have any information on Morgan, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.