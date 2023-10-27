AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to an incident report, Robert Hayward’s brother told authorities that he last saw his brother riding down Sibley Road on a red riding lawnmower.

He stopped and asked him what he was doing and Robert told him that he was going to “Bessie’s” to see if she would let him move back in. “Bessies” is a personal care home on Deans Bridge Rd where Robert had previously resided for a few years.

It has since changed ownership and is now known as Unique Personal Care Home.

When police spoke with employees there, they said they had not seen Robert and weren’t familiar with the name.

Robert’s brother told police that they live together at a home on the 4200 block of Wheeler Road.

If you have seen Robert or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.