AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

31-year-old Demon Antwan Parrish was was last seen on Mill Street on January 8th, 2024 and was last active on social media on January 9th.

He was wearing pink sweat pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information concerning Demon Parrish, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080