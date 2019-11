AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is behind for various charges.

29-year old Raufel Dunn has been charged with 3 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd degree, Simple Battery as well as three other offenses.

The above mentioned charges stem from an incident that happened on October 22nd on Spruce Street in Augusta.

According to a report, Dunn allegedly punched a women in the face in front of three young children.

He’s being held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.