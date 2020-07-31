Augusta man facing felony child enticement charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing felony child enticement charges.

32-year-old Emmett Syed was arrested Thursday on felony charges of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

Syed reportedly asked to see his 11-year-old step-daughter naked. When she refused, he asked her for naked photos. The step-daughter again refused according to her mother.

Syed’s wife was at work at the time of the incident and their other children were at day care.

This investigation is being turned over to the Criminal Investigative Division.

