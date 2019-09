RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing child molestation charges.

64-year-old David Bram Vanidour is charged with Aggravated Child Molestation.

The warrant states that Vanidour allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.

The incident happened at a home on the 700 block of Aumond Road on September 20.

Vanidour is listed as the child’s foster parent.