Augusta man facing charges of rape, incest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing charges of rape and incest after allegedly sexually assaulting a family member for several years.

46-year-old Nicholas Alexander Mims was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Mims allegedly sexually assaulted a family member 635 times from September 2014 to March 2018.

The assaults allegedly occurred at a residence on Story Mill Road in Hephzibah, Georgia.

This is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.

