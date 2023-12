AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has died nearly two weeks after crashing his vehicle into a house.

At 4 p.m. on Dec. 2, 58-year-old Terrell Marzette was driving on Meadowbrook Dr. near Brookshire Dr. when his vehicle left the road and struck a house.

Marzette was taken to Wellstar MCG for treatment. He was pronounced dead Dec. 13 shortly before 10 p.m.