Augusta man charged with manslaughter after a boating accident in Alabama

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is now charged in the death of a mother and her daughter who were killed in a boating accident.

Ross Wooten III is charged with two counts of manslaughter in the death of Lauren Cowart, and her 5-year-old daughter Blakely. It happened in June 2019 in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Wooten was driving into another boat while under the influence. His blood alcohol content at the time of the accident was .121 percent, according to authorities.

Wooten, Cowart, Blakely and Wooten’s 4-year-old son, were on a ski boat headed to his mother’s house when he crashed into the front of a cabin cruiser. Authorities expect Wooten to turn himself in later this week.