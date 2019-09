AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing Child Molestation charges.

41-year-old Jerry Wayne Matthews is charged with felony Child Molestation following an incident at Zaxby’s on Washington Road on Sunday.

The Warrant states that Matthews approached the victim and told her he wanted to show her something. He then allegedly handed the victim a shoebox full of sex toys.

Officials say the victim is 13-years-old.