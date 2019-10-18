Augusta man arrested for illegal felony dumping

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies arrested a man in Augusta Friday afternoon for Illegal Felony Dumping.

On September 24, 2019 a deputy responded to a dumpsite at the 300 block of Benson Rd. The officer found a large amount of household items like furniture, clothes, toys, a big screen TV, and boxes that had been illegally dumped.

Upon further investigation, officials determined Harold Brown was paid $120 by Fairway Village Apartments to get rid of items removed from an eviction to the landfill. Brown did not properly dispose of the trash.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office recommends you hire an individual or company to dispose off trash.