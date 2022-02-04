Augusta man arrested for criminal charges including kidnapping

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – An Augusta man is now behind bars after an incident that happened on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s office, Ervin Collins, 30, has been arrested on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and felony criminal attempt.

According to the incident report, during an argument, the victim attempted to leave the residence, and Collins grabbed the victim forcing her to stay inside the residence against her will.

Authorities say Collins is being held by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.