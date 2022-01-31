Augusta man arrested for allegedly setting fire in front of apartment door

(AUGUSTA, Georgia) – An Augusta man has been arrested for allegedly trying to set a fire in front of an apartment door.

According to an incident report filed by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Tyreze Marcell Dantignac, 27, a resident of the Bon Air Apartments, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to set a 6th floor apartment of another resident on fire.

Authorities say firefighters were on scene at the Bon Air Apartments Saturday night, January 29th, on a separate medical call when the building’s fire alarm went off.

According to officers on the scene, fire crews responded in response to the fire alarm, where a witness told them that the fire alarm was the result of an arson attempt and pointed out Dantignac.

According to the incident report, Dantignac surrendered to deputies and, once inside the patrol vehicle, told deputies that one of the Bon Air residents had his cell phone, and he went to the resident’s apartment on the sixth floor to retrieve it.

He adds that the resident would not come to the door after he’d repeatedly banged on it.

In order to get the resident to come out of the apartment, according to the incident report, Dantignac told on-scene deputies that he collected some nearby paper, set it on fire, and then placed it in front of the resident’s apartment.

Those inside the apartment told fire investigators and Sheriff’s Office deputies that, while watching Dantignac through the peep hole, they saw fire rising up in front of the door, opened it, and stomped the fire out before calling the Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Dantignac is currently being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center on the charge of Felony First Degree Arson.