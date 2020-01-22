Augusta man accused of passing HIV to male relative

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County authorities have charged a Hephzibah man with reckless conduct by an HIV-infected person.

36- year old Demetric S. Ballard is accused of giving a younger male relative the virus during one or more sexual encounters, according to a sheriff’s incident report.

The suspect confessed to investigators that he and the victim had oral sex multiple times as well as one occasion where the victim penetrated him, a report says.

Ballard also said that he once paid the victim $200 through a Cash app to let him perform oral sex on the victim.

However, the victim claimed to deputies that never consensually had any type of sexual intercourse with Demetrick.

Ballard was arrested Monday and remained in the Richmond County Detention Center on Tuesday morning.