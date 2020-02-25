Augusta looks to spend money to help secure veterans cemetery

Augusta leaders are prepared to put up some money to help the Garden City land a state veterans cemetery.

Veterans groups are pushing the cemetery idea to be located somewhere in the Augusta area.

State approval and funding is needed and the Veterans Administration also needs to sign off.

That’s why city leaders are supporting spending up to 10 thousand dollars on consultants to help guide the city through the process.



“There’s a lot loopholes you have to jump through and this company has the expertise that we need to make it simpler it’s tax payer money true enough but it’s going back to help the taxpayer especially veterans,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.



2 KM is the Augusta architecture firm that would receive the grant.

The ten thousand dollar funding request goes to the full commission next week for approval.