Augusta looks to put less into contingency to cover new spending in the 2023 budget.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s still a work in progress, but Augusta commissioners are getting closer to a balanced 2023 budget.

“I think I’m comfortable, I don’t think there’s a budget you can make that’s going to be exactly what you want, I think we got some things done,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

One of the things city leaders got done was finding money for about $500,000 in new spending, for places like the library, D.A., and public defender offices.

But to get things in balance, budget writers recommend using money originally budgeted for contingency to cover some of the new spending.

“Not necessarily happy, that’s the way this government works, you know, we don’t want to cut anything, we just want to continue as is, they did the best they can, there doesn’t seem to be appetite to cut anymore,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The budget includes a $650,000 subsidy for Gold Cross for next year, however, the company is requesting $1.6 million.

“We’ll cut more into contingency I think because obviously, the only solution is more than $650,000, that’s definitely the case,” said Commissioner Frantom.

“That’s going to cause more adjustments, we may have to go into contingency, I’m not sure exactly what we’ll be able to do,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Williams.

Commissioners are scheduled to finalize the budget at Tuesday’s meeting, but the vote will not be unanimous.

“Not under this I can’t vote for it, not in good conscience I’m sure they have the votes to get it through, but they will not have my vote,” said Commissioner John Clarke.