Augusta looking to be less generous with severance pay

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is looking to be less generous when it comes to severance pay.

The Personnel and Procedures Subcommittee taking on the city severance policy.

Right now department heads can be eligible for up to six months pay when they leave.

But the recommendation for future directors is severance would be capped at three months.

“I just thought that six months severance pay was just exteremly too much because you don’t want to make leaving enticing to people and you don’t need to pay a lot of money out of the city’s budget to leave just because they have a better place to go to,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The recommendation is only for new hires.

Current directors will remain under the current policy.

But the subcommittee did recommend ending severance to employees who quit or retire.

The recommendation will go to the full commission for approval next month.