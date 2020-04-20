Augusta looking at reducing fees including storm water

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners are looking at cutting some city fees, to help ease the finance pain of the coronavirus.

And one of the items on the list is the storm water fee.

The fee is charged to homes and businesses depending on how much of their property deflects rain water into the storm water system.

One proposal would suspend the fee for a month, but some commissioners do not see the benefit.

“I would disagree with that. As you know, I’m a strong supporter of the storm water fee but these are things we need in order to improve the city. In our effort to help our citizens we can’t harm the government,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams

Some commissioners are also suggesting pro-rating business license fees and alcohol license fees for the businesses ordered closed due to the coronavirus.

