AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new indoor farmer’s market is opening its doors in Augusta on Thursday. It’ll be at the HUB for Community Innovation on Chafee Avenue in Harrisburg.

It’s a big deal because this area is considered a food desert. That means there aren’t any grocery stores nearby and people have to travel or rely on convenience stores for food.

Augusta Locally Grown‘s indoor market is helping to change that. It will provide fresh and local food to include fruits, vegetables, and meats.

“And this is in an area of Augusta that doesn’t have a grocery store nearby. So, it gives the residents an opportunity to come and get some fresh produce, fresh items. We have eggs, bread, greens, a lot of fruits and vegetables,” explained Diane Kerekanich, Development Director at Augusta Locally Grown.

The market not only offers healthy options, but it also helps local farmers.

“We double SNAP. So if anyone does have SNAP benefits and wants to shop with us, then we double that for them. But then that goes directly into the pockets of our farmers. So they get that profit. We don’t charge a lot of fees for them to sell with us, so therefore the majority of the profit they make goes back to the farmers,” said Kerekanich.

The indoor market will be open every Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. through mid-December. Several of the events that will be held at the HUB throughout the season will include food trucks and live music.