Augusta Locally Grown expanding services to Burke County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new, fresh food option is now available in Burke County.

“They’re tired of not having access to fresh food,” said Augusta Locally Grown Executive Director Rebecca van Loenen.

Augusta Locally Grown’s roots are getting deeper in the CSRA. Tuesday, the group delivered their first round of orders in Waynesboro.

“You go online, you make your purchases, and then once a week you’re going to either pick up or we offer home delivery. You can choose from 60 plus farmers,” explained van Loenen.

Orders are taken every Friday starting at noon through 8:00 p.m. on Sundays. Food pick-up is every Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Harvest Bright Famers Market on Liberty Street.

“We noticed that there was a need in rural areas so we’re still seeing steady numbers of buyers probably around 200 customers weekly,” said van Loenen.

Sales quintupled in 2020 for Augusta Locally Grown and overall online sales were more than $400,000.

“Hyperlocal sales so you literally were supporting 160 jobs locally when you bought your groceries,” said van Loenen.

As food prices surge at the grocery stores, van Loenen believes now may not be a bad time to buy from local farmers. She says so far, prices have not been raised.

She added, “A lot of the time you can buy it in bigger quantities. You get it directly from your local farmer and you know it’s reliable. When you go to your the grocery store you don’t know if it’s the same cut of meat is going to be there week after week but when you work with Pig Feather’s or Tink’s, you know what you’re getting.”

To place an order, click or tap here.

Market Order Pickup: Tuesdays