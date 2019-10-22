Augusta local gets into the spirit of Halloween with Beetlejuice themed display

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Spooky season is upon us and Augusta resident LeAnn O’Neil is in the spirit.

Don’t say his name three times, or else he will appear….Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!

You can find Beetlejuice and friends on the 3500 block of Nassau Dr. in Augusta. O’Neill brought the cult-classic themed display to her front yard in hopes of bringing nostalgia to her fellow Beetlejuice fans.

Check out the process of building the Beetlejuice tomb in LeAnn’s YouTube video here









Catch a special showing of Beetlejuice at the Evans Cinemas October 23rd. They have two showings, one at 4:00 PM and one at 7:00PM.

Happy Haunting!