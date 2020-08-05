Augusta lends hand for voting by mail

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is making it easier to vote from home during the upcoming November Election.

With concerns about spreading the coronavirus at the polls, Augusta commissioners have approved using 100 thousand dollars from the CARES Act to increase voting by mail.

This will allow the Elections Board to send out absentee ballot -applications- to all registered voters early next month.

“Any active registered voter in Richmond County should be receiving a pre-filled application for an absentee ballot that will be very, very similar in substance and form to that which they received prior to the June election it should be such that the voter simply needs to fill in their date of birth sign heir name to it and return it to us in order to receive a ballot,” says Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

Commissioners also approved allowing the elections board to work with the Coliseum Authority to use Bell Auditorium, instead of the room at the Municipal Building during early voting in November.