Augusta leaders tackling SPLOST 8 wish list

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners beginning the process of preparing the list of wants and needs they want to see funded by the next phase of the special purpose sales tax and as always the wants and needs tend to add up.

For Augusta leader looking for big things from SPLOST 8.

“I think from priority stand point in the past SPLOST we were focused on public safety, law enforcement we’re going to have a broader focus around quality of life in this SPLOST,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

City leaders sitting down to begin cutting down a SPLOST wish list of more than 880 million dollars, to a more reasonable figure to put before voters in November

“The order of magnitude for this SPLOST will will probably be about 250, 250 million dollars,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Commissioners already saying 75 million dollars for road re-surfacing needs to be on the list.

“Because I think our roads is a very important part of what we need in our community so basically things that will help our community with our infrastructure,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners have already committed 16 million dollars from phase 8 to pay off the Cyber Center parking deck, and with the demise of the depot project due to the city’s parking committment to Unisys another downtown garage is seen as needed.

“We need to build to build a deck on that end of the property that will take all the encumbrance off the rest of the property,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

And there’s a request for 25 million dollars from the Coliseum Authority which is working on a new arena.

“That’s a given we’re going to have to have an arena and we’re going to have to find the money for it,’’ said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

City leaders will spend the next three months to whittle down the wish list in an effort to have a final sales tax package approved by May 19th in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.