AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta Commission committee is saying “no” to a plant that would make renewable natural gas out of household waste. It’s a move some find surprising.

“If you look back two or three years ago, Augusta adopted green energy initiatives and not to support this type of plant that’s coming,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

The committee says the big issue for the plant is the proposed location: near the historic Spirit Creek Baptist Church.

“They are still adamantly opposed to it for lack of information at this juncture. I’m not ready to support it,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

The lawyer for the plant tells city leaders that the technology is in place at sites in California and another state.

“They have them in California, San Luis Obispo, right next to the airport. It’s not like it’s a nuisance. It’s an advantage to the environment. We would like to do that in Augusta,” said Attorney Ben McElreath.

This has some city leaders suggesting research on how the plants operate in these other communities before making a final decision.

“To see if there is actually any negative impacts to the environment as well. We’ve heard a lot of ‘what ifs’. I think that’s why we need to go take a look at these other communities where similar plants are running,” said Garrett.

This has some suggesting the plant could be acceptable at a different location.

“They have a much better shot somewhere else but they certainly cannot use if they build to California standards in Georgia, they we’re probably good,” said Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

But for some commissioners a renewable natural gas plant is not good, at least not at the proposed site.