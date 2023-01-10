AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As he prepared to leave the office, former mayor Hardie Davis issued his last executive orders leaving some scratching their heads.

“You’ve been here 8 years; your term is up, the best thing to do is just continue moving forward, just move forward with your life,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The document dated December 27 orders that Mayor’s office, space, supplies, and equipment be designated to Davis at no cost and orders that the mayor’s e-mail and related services remain active until March 1.

“It was definitely an overreach of his authority, especially on the last day of his tenure as an elected official, I expected better,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

Davis says the order was designed to make it easier for one mayor to replace another and wasn’t an overreach.

“That gave me the opportunity to transition out of the office, at no point was there any overreach, strong words but a bit out of place,” said Davis.

Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse says under city policy, the executive order carries no weight with Davis out of office.

“It’s standard practice that when an individual is no longer employed by the city their access to our computer system and facilities are revoked,” said Douse.

“I think the right move was made with the call that was made, turning everything off,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Garrett.

Mayor Davis has now gone away from city government but did not go quietly.