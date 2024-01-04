AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – State law says commissioners can select one Sunday a year for bars to be open, but the law does not say which one.

“I think we know somebody is not going to be happy, whether we keep it on the Sunday, or it gets moved to Cinco de Mayo. Because bar owners feeling that’s a better day for them,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners first selected Super Bowl Sunday but now are proposing switching to Cinco de Mayo, but sports bars are already preparing for game day.

“Now it seems like we need to halt those plans because they may change it again, it’s not good for the business,” said Cliffton Thomas, of Cliffisms Sports and Spirits

Under state law commissioners cannot pick more than one Sunday, however voters could and that is what city leaders want to see happen.

“At some point we have to get this on a referendum for the voters of Richmond County decide how may Sunday’s we want to be able to let our sports bars and restaurants entertain,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

But the mayor says the city should seek input before putting the issue on the ballot.

“I highly recommend assembling a task force before we actually put this on a referendum to determine which is best for our city,” said the mayor.

“We don’t need a task force for this we just need to look at holidays’ and add them,” said Frantom.

But any vote would come too late to help commissioners with their selection this year, that is expected to happen next week.