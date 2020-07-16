Augusta leaders, Governor face-off over masks

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) When city leaders first discussed mandating masks in city buildings. city attorney’s warned them they could not enforce that,now the governor making that crystal clear however some still want to enforce mandated masks when it comes to their own buildings.

Mandating masks is the way many Augusta leaders see as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have an obligation to our citizens to our employees to protect them and just because the governor says one thing that doesn’t make it right.” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Friday, Mayor Hardie Davis issuing an executive order mandating masks in private establishments and government buildings.

Monday at the Municipal Building the Marshal telling visitors they had to wear a mask or leave.

But Governor Kemp ordering that local governments actions requiring masks in public accommodations or public property are suspended.

Meaning the city can’t even require masks in its own buildings.

“I disagree with the governor right there I think we should be able to control that because we got people’s lives at risk and somebody else maybe putting somebody else’s life at risk,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Some city leaders saying if Augusta wants to mandate masks on city property it should.

“I think we should in spite of what the governor says the numbers are going up in our area we’re concerned about our area,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Mayor Davis issuing a statement saying Governors Kemp suspending local mandates is beyond concerning and accusing the Governor of politicizing a public heath crisis.

Other commissioners saying Governor Kemp needs to get serous .

“I think the Governor needs to take the coronavirus serious,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

Here at the Municipal Building the Governor’s order has the Marshal’s Ofice changing direction the Marshal saying stating now they’ll be going back to encouraging people to wear masks to go into the building and not requiring them.