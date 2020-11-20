Augusta leaders encourage immediate family Thanksgiving

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Local health experts say COVID is not going away and Augusta is seeing as many as 80 cases a day.

We remain below our summer peak, but we are headed in the he wrong direction and that is given the holidays are coming up and the cold weather it does make us concerned,” said Public Health Director Dr. Stephan Goggans.

That concern had city leaders gathering to urge the public, that this Thanksgiving, to avoid gatherings outside immediate family.

“As we inch closer to Thanksgiving and holiday celebrations through December, we have to keep in mind that gatherings can also serve as super-spreader events,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

For Thanksgiving we encourage you to stay home, stay with your immediate family use the technology so you can have a virtual thanksgiving,” said Fire and EMA Chief Chris James.

“I want to be with my family but we will be there together virtually I’d rather give a virtual hug now and be able to hug them physically when we get COVID under control,” said Mayor Davis.

It sounds like a significant change and it is and we understand that but if you can limit your celebrations to the folks that are in your home it will help limit the chance that this holiday significantly increases out case numbers,” said Doctor Goggans.

That’s something health officials would be thankful for in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The mayor saying with the use of mask wearing getting lax, he promised there would be popup inspections starting next week to make sure orders mandating masks are being followed.