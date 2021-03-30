Augusta leaders discuss COVID-19 relief efforts with Senator Jon Ossoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fresh off a visit to Savannah, Senator Jon Ossoff arrived in the Garden City Tuesday. He says things are looking up.

He said, “This is really a change of approach. This is about economic recovery by helping ordinary people. That’s what I ran on and that’s what I’ve helped to deliver in this legislation.”

The freshman senator discussed the American Rescue Plan with Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., City Administrator Odie Donald II, Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel, and many more community leaders at the downtown Marriott Tuesday night.

Sen. Jon Ossoff answering questions by the local press after meeting with many Augusta leaders regarding COVID-19 relief.

“This legislation passed because Georgia voters demanded it. Demanded economic relief. Demanded investment in the public health effort,” affirmed Ossoff.

Augusta is receiving about $84 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. City leaders hope the money will help the people and places hit the hardest by the pandemic like small businesses and the homeless.

Mayor Davis said, “As well as addressing the challenges associated with affordable and workforce housing. I think as we have deliberated about the potential of getting $84 plus million which is just a portion of what we anticipate. Might very well be upwards of $100 million.”

While some receive(d) stimulus checks under the American Rescue Plan, Ossoff says people can also benefit from child tax credits that are in the bill.

He added, “A family of four earning $100,000 a year with a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old will receive $12,00 in direct economic relief from the American Rescue Plan. Between the tax credits and the stimulus checks.”

Wednesday morning Ossoff will be at the Department of Health’s vaccination site at Craig-Houghton Elementary on Hale Street.

Continue to stick with us as the Senator makes his way through Augusta.