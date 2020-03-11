Augusta landfill compliance to be costly

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Getting its landfill back in order is going to be costly for Augusta

Commissioners this afternoon holding a special legal session to deal with the landfill’s compliance issues.

The commission approving spending 500 thousand dollars to deal with landfill’s leaks and to hire three new staff members.

in addition the commission approved new equipment to be used to cover garbage

Total cost more than one point one million dollars.

“It has to be done this is a situation where EPD has been on us and we got to get it fixed we got some monies allocated we got some people who are going to do some overtime so I think that’s going to help us a lot,” says Commissioner Bobby Williams.

City leaders say they should be back in compliance at the landfill in about a month.