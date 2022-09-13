Krispy Kreme announced this week’s discounted price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts on its website. (Getty Images)

#Update | September 14th, 2022 (WJBF) – Krispy Kreme on Peach Orchard has reopened after a fire Monday night.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Krispy Kreme on Peach Orchard Road is closed Tuesday due to a fire.

According to an employee the fire broke out Monday night.

Augusta Fire Department officials tell us the fire was contained to the fryer appliance.

Officials say the grease in the fryer caught fire and burned a small amount of food. An employee quickly used an extinguisher to put out the fire.

No further damage was found.

No injuries were reported.