Augusta Junior Players telling the story of Sojourner Truth for Black History Month

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta Jr. Players are doing something special for Black History Month.

On February 19th and 20th, they’ll be performing “A Woman Called Truth” at the Kroc Center.

It’s a play that tells the story of Sojourner Truth.

“The Augusta Jr.Players have made a commitment each February to honor Black History Month and this year’s no exception. We’ve selected a play called ‘A Woman Called Truth’ based on the life story of Sojourner Truth. It chronicles her journey from when she was born and then through slavery and then her freedom and then her fight for freedom. She was the first African-American woman to go to court and win a court case to get her son back out of slavery,” said the artistic director of the Augusta Jr. Players, Roy Lewis.

The cast features 13 young actors who plan to take the audience on a journey through music and storytelling.

The Augusta Jr. Players wanted to stress the importance of this performance.

“We need to keep at the forefront of everyone’s mind. In order to not repeat history,we need to know our history. We need to know the history so that we can build on our future,” said Lewis.

Tickets for the event can be purchased now.

“What we want you to walk away with is a stronger understanding of being kind and being human and learning to move through this world. It’s a very difficult time as all of us are on a journey and trying to search for who we are as individuals coming out of COVID; but looking to the past and trying to understand the struggles and trials that the saints before us have experienced. We want you to find some self-assurance in that we are making forward movement and momentum, but we have to revisit these uncomfortable places to understand how we can make life better,” said Lewis.

Photos by: Marian Lambert Yu