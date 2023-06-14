AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Jr. Players are getting ready for their next big performance.

“We are performing Disney’s “Freaky Friday” based on the book and the movie by Disney. It’s an exciting, crazy, wild adventure. It’s where a mother and a daughter magically switch bodies, and they have twenty four hours to set the world back again,” said Roy Lewis, Artistic Director.

For Assistant Director Sean Moton, it’s been exciting to work with so many young and talented individuals.

“I teach at Hephzibah High School, so I’m used to working with the young people, but this is great getting to work with kids from all over the area. I think that we have the best talent in Augusta. The kids are amazing. They come from all over the CSRA. It’s just amazing to watch them every night,” said Moton. “This cast is probably one of the most enjoyable casts that I’ve worked with in quite a while. They’re so focused, they’re so mature. They are really great actors, great singers, great dancers.”

For one of the leads, Mary Bryson Wright, getting the chance to play two roles has been both challenging, and fun.

“Being in this position, being a role model and a leader, it’s definitely different, but it’s been a really interesting experience. Then, with the character work itself, it’s confusing and very challenging, but in a good way in order to try and make sure that people really differentiate the daughter and the mother as I play both,” said Wright.

For the entire cast, putting this production together has been a journey, and now they’re ready for people to come out, see their hard work, and have a good time.

“We’ve been working so hard, and we just want everyone to come see it because we’re had so much fun and all the laughs that we’ve had offstage as well as onstage. We want other people to experience that, and we want to here you guys laughing in the audience. There’s so many good jokes,” said Actress, Lucy Tomeo.

“It’s challenging but very rewarding just working with this amazing cast and all of the production team. We’ve just been working so hard and looking at it now from just how far we’ve come from pre-production to now, about to perform, I’m definitely excited,” said Actor Brooks Schweser.

Freaky Friday opens Thursday, June 15th and runs through the 17th at John S. Davidson Fine Arts School. Tickets are on sale now.

“I think you can expect a roller coaster ride of emotions with fun and energetic, exciting music that’s going to make you want to jump up and be apart of the show, and we got some moments when you’re generally going to reflect on your relationship with your young person, and hopefully your young person’s relationships with their parental figures,” said Lewis.