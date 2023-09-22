AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Jr Players are ready for audiences to just keep swimming to the theatre for their next show, Finding Nemo Jr.

“The Augusta Jr Players are under the umbrella of the Augusta Players family. They reach students ages 6-19. For Finding Nemo specifically, we have a cast of young people ages 8 through 14. We’ve been rehearsing Finding Nemo since August and we open September 29th at the Kroc Center,” said director, Christina DeCarlo.

DeCarlo has loved the chance to direct a cast with such high energy.

“This cast has been amazing, I’ve been constantly bragging on them. We take breaks and water breaks but the kids aren’t in a corner on a break. They’re practicing they’re choreography, they’re practicing their songs, they’re looking over their script, so they have such a passion for theatre, and such a passion for the story, it’s really amazing to watch every night,” said DeCarlo.

The kids have had a great time getting a chance to work with such talented cast.

“It’s been really fun, I love all the cast, they’ve been so much fun, and everyone is so nice. It’s been a lot of work, but that’s ok,” said Mia Price, who plays Nemo.

And as a bonus, the kids love getting the chance to play iconic characters from Finding Nemo.

“It’s been really fun and it’s kind of fun to have her kind of wander, because she forgets things really quickly, and half the time doesn’t know where she is, so it’s interesting to do that,” said Azariah Seay, who plays Dory.

Finding Nemo Jr will be a sight to see.

“There’s a lot of cool props in the show that you get to see, sometimes people are walking in the audience, which is cool,” said Seay.

“This is a show for all ages, parents and kids alike. I tell the cast that every song in this show has a really great message,” said DeCarlo.

So if you’re looking for a fun show then there only one thing you need to do…

“You should just keep swimming, just swim on over here,” said Price.

Finding Nemo Jr runs from September 29th to 30th at 7:30 p.m. and at 4 p.m. on October 1st, at the Kroc Center.