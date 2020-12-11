Augusta Jewish Museum receives local grants during Hanukkah

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Jewish Museum is moving forward with renovating the Jewish Museum.

It’s received grants from local community organizations to help with the changes.

All of this news came just as the first night of Hanukkah began last night at sundown.

The Museum received about 70-thousand dollars in grant money to help fix up this museum.

Since 2015 the City of Augusta has tried to tear it down for municipal parking.

The Augusta Jewish Museum has been renovating the inside of it to make it an educational center.

It’s expected to be complete early next year.

President of the Augusta Jewish Museum, Jack Weinstein, says, “in the situation of Judaism, ‘what is it?’ They have no idea. It was a couple of buildings, and they have, you know that. And they want to know, they want to learn. When it comes to Israel, so everyone can understand what the history of Israel is.”

At sundown last night was the first night of Hanukkah and because of the pandemic many services were done virtually.

The Augusta Jewish Museum hopes to educate more people on Hanukkah. It tells the story of the Maccabees. They were fighting and needed light. The oil they used was supposed to be enough for one day. It lasted 8 days.

President of the Museum, Jack Weinstein says this perseverance reminds him of the last 5 years working to build the museum.

“When the battle started for us, the city was going to tear down the building. That was the beginning of the fight. It took a lot of people to persevere to get to understand that the only way we can get this thing is by the work and perseverance of lots and lots of people,” says Weinstein.

The Museum is asking the City of Augusta for more funding.